A container containing radioactive material is lost in Australia: it is less than the size of a coin and can be fatal

According to CCTV financial reports, recently a small silver container used in mining operation instruments in Australia was lost during transportation. The container contained a small amount of radioactive substance “cesium 137”.

The small container, which is cylindrical, 6mm in diameter and 8mm high, is smaller than a 10 cent coin and is used in mining operation gauges.

Western Australia’s Chief Health Officer Andrew Robertson said:“The amount of radiation it emits is about 2 millisieverts per hour, which is equivalent to 10 x-ray examinations in an hour, or the amount of natural radiation the human body receives in a year.”

The local government said it was urgently searching, and warned the public to stay away as much as possible if they found suspicious containers.

Nearby drivers have been urged to check their tyres, as the container may have become lodged in them.

It is understood that “cesium 137” is a highly toxic radioactive substance, which can cause death if close contact within 2.5 meters for a long time.

Cesium has a wide range of uses, and it is mainly used in the development and research of high-tech, such as the research and development of magnetic fluid power generation, thermionic power generation, turbine power generation and ion propulsion technology.

Cesium atoms can also be made into cesium atomic clocks, also known as “cesium clocks”, which are high-precision timing instruments. The best cesium atomic clocks can reach 20 million years with a difference of 1 second.

The environmental radionuclide of cesium, cesium 137, mainly comes from the radioactive substances produced in nuclear weapons tests such as atomic bombs and hydrogen bombs, and in the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

Cesium 137 is also widely used in the fields of industry, medicine, agriculture and biological applications.