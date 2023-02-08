Home World a long round of applause for him – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived at Westminster Hall where he gave a speech in front of the parliamentarians of the United Kingdom and was greeted by a long applause from the politicians. Zelensky is the first foreign leader to address British MPs in Westminster Hall since 2012, when Burmese Aung San Suu Kyi did so. “London has been at Kiev’s side from day one. From the first seconds and minutes of large-scale war. Great Britain extended its hand when the world had not yet figured out how to react» the words of the Ukrainian head of state. (LaPresse)

February 8, 2023 – Updated February 8, 2023 , 4:19 pm

