A millionaire’s wife on the downsides of the rich life | Magazine

A millionaire's wife on the downsides of the rich life

A millionaire's wife on the downsides of the rich life

A millionaire’s wife discovers the other side of the coin of a rich life. Not everything is as it seems!

Life on the high side, especially if you are a millionaire’s wife, at first glance sounds and looks like something that many women dream about. But, there is always that but! Wanting to bring closer the bad sides of being the wife of a rich husband, Linda Andrande, who is only 23 years old and proudly calls herself a “housewife from Dubai”, as she signs herself on social networks, opened her soul.

Although she is showered with luxury items every day, goes to expensive restaurants and places and travels often, this young girl claims that all of this can quickly disappear. She is already tired of such everyday life…

In the video, she herself pointed out that she often catches herself thinking that she is becoming a slave to all those expensive things. Also, she doesn’t have a second of time to be relaxed, but is constantly well-groomed. Namely, her husband is in charge of financing all “buti” treatments.

Another negative side of her lifestyle is frequent visits to restaurants and plenty of food, despite the fact that she is picky and doesn’t eat everything. Jealousy was also in third place. As she says, too many women are interested in her husband. And there was no shortage of criticism about her frequent trips, which make her chronically tired.

Finally, what also bothered her was independence. Namely, her husband, who became a millionaire thanks to cryptocurrencies, does not allow her to drive a car.

See in the video what the life of this millionaire woman looks like:

