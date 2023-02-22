A woman was hit by a large moose that she and her dog had passed earlier.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/Kellen Brent Pierce

A woman in Anchorage, Alaska is recovering from her injuries after she was elk hit her head while she was walking her dog last week, which was captured by a passerby. Tracy Hansen and her dog Gunner were walking the usual route they take at least three times a day when she suddenly knocked to the ground last Thursdayshe told NBC.

“I thought someone wasn’t paying attention and hit me with a bicycle or something. I put my hands on my head and I yelled, ‘I’m bleeding,'” Hansen said.

It wasn’t until she looked up that she understood that she was hit by a large elk that she and her dog passed by earlier. Her story would be hard to believe if another woman, Kate Timmons, didn’t record this moment on video. Timmons happened to be driving nearby when she saw the moose running toward the woman.

Making the national rounds this morning, a moose ran up and kicked a woman in the head while she was walking her dog in Anchorage.pic.twitter.com/WSYIAdPnqp — Kellen Brent Pierce (@kellenbrent)February 21, 2023

“Watch out! Watch out!”, Timmons can be heard yelling as the moose rushes towards Hansen’s, before it is hits her head with her hoof and knocks her to the ground. The moose then slows down and continues walking on the sidewalk.

“My husband was able to pull her over the snowbank so we were able to get her in the truck with the dog and kind of get her out of the way. The attack definitely seemed unprovoked from our point of view and it happened so quickly,” Timmons said. .

She pointed out that she has to bandage the wounds on her head and that she still has headaches and bruises.

