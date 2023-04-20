A mysterious glow in the skies of Kiev. «It is a fallen satellite», but NASA denies it- Corriere TV

A glow in the skies over Kiev on Wednesday evening. According to sources in the military administration of the Kiev region it would be a NASA satellite.

«Around 22:00 on April 19, a bright flare of an aerial object was observed in the sky over Kiev. According to preliminary information, this phenomenon was the result of satellite falling to Earth space station of NASA» explains Kiev.

«To avoid casualties due to falling debris, a air alarm. The air defense system did not work,” added the head of the administration, Serhiі Popko.

Shortly after, howeverto NASA he denied that it is one of his satellites. «The re-entry has not yet taken place: Rhessi (this is the name of the satellite, ed) is still in orbit – declared a spokesman for the US space agency -. NASA and the Department of Defense continue to monitor Rhessi. No other NASA satellites reentered the atmosphere today