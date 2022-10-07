A new round of strong cold air will affect the central and eastern regions

It is rainy in Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places in the Sichuan Basin

1. Weather

1. Domestic situation

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, heavy rain or heavy rain occurred in southern Sichuan, central and northern Chongqing, western Guizhou, southwestern and northern Hubei, southeastern Henan, central and northern Anhui, central Jiangsu, northeastern Zhejiang, and eastern Hainan Island. Local heavy rains (100-154 mm) in Liupanshui, Qianxinan Prefecture, Hainan Qionghai and Wanning; heavy rains or heavy rains occurred in the eastern part of Taiwan Island, and local heavy rains (250-342 mm).

At 05:00 today, compared with 05:00 yesterday, some areas in southern Sichuan, northeastern Yunnan, Guizhou, and northeastern Guangxi dropped by 4-8°C. This morning, the temperature line of 0°C is located in the northeastern Shanxi, northern Hebei, and northwestern Liaoning areas.

2. Live abroad

（1）

Heavy rainfall in northern Mexico, eastern United States and other places

In the past 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains have occurred in the eastern coast of the United States, eastern Brazil plateau, southeastern Australia, central Africa, the Korean Peninsula, northern India, Japan, and tropical islands in Southeast Asia.

（2）

Brazil, Australia, northern heat

There are many high temperature weather in central and northern Brazil, southern North Africa, northern South Africa and northern Australia.

Second, the key weather forecast

1.

Domestic key weather

(1) A new round of strong cold air will affect the central and eastern regions

It is expected that from the 8th to the 10th, a new round of strong cold air will affect most of the central and eastern regions, and the temperature will drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, and the local temperature will exceed 12 degrees Celsius. Most areas north of the Yangtze River will be accompanied by northerly winds of magnitude 4 to 6 and gusts of magnitude 7 to 9. There will be obvious rain and snow weather in North China and Northeast China. There will be moderate to heavy rain and local heavy rain in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, southern Heilongjiang and other places. There are light to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow in central and eastern Inner Mongolia, northern Hebei and other places. From the 9th to the 10th, there were strong winds of magnitude 8 to 10 in the Bohai Sea and the Yellow Sea.

(2) Jianghan Jianghuai, Sichuan Basin

more rainy places

From the 7th to the 8th, it was rainy in the eastern part of the Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places, and the precipitation basically ended after the 9th.

2. Foreign key weather

（1）

Strong rainfall in northern India, Southeast Asia and other places

In the next three days, there will be heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in northern India, the southern foothills of the Himalayas, Southeast Asia, the Korean Peninsula, central and southern Japan, and the southern Alaska Peninsula.

(2) High temperature and heavy rainfall in Australia, South America

There is more rainfall in southern Brazil, and high temperatures in the central and northern parts of the country; heavy rainfall in southeastern Australia continues, and high temperatures in the north continue.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on October 7th to 08:00 on the 8th,

There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Anhui, central and northern Zhejiang, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there are local heavy rains (50-80 mm) in eastern Hainan Island and northeastern Taiwan Island. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of western Inner Mongolia (see Figure 1). There will be winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Bohai Sea, the northern and eastern waters of the Yellow Sea, the southern waters of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the northeastern waters of the South China Sea.

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 7th – 08:00 on October 8th)

From 08:00 on October 8th to 08:00 on the 9th,

Southeast Inner Mongolia, central Heilongjiang, western Jilin, Liaoning, central and southern Anhui, southwestern Hubei, northern Sichuan Plateau, southern Sichuan, Chongqing, central and western Guizhou, southeastern Tibet, Hainan Island, most of Taiwan Island, etc. To heavy rain, among them, there are local heavy rains or heavy rains (100-180 mm) in southeastern Inner Mongolia, central and northern Liaoning, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are winds of magnitude 4 to 6 in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia (see Figure 2). There will be winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Bohai Sea, the northern and eastern waters of the Yellow Sea, the southern waters of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, and the northeastern waters of the South China Sea.

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 8th – 08:00 on October 9th)

From 08:00 on October 9th to 08:00 on the 10th,

There are moderate to heavy rains in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, Jilin, central and eastern Liaoning, northern Sichuan plateau, central and western Yunnan, eastern Tibet, and Hainan Island. Among them, there are local heavy rains in western Jilin, southeastern Tibet and other places ( 50 to 60 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, Hebei, Liaoning, Heilongjiang and other places (see Figure 3). The Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, and the Taiwan Strait will have strong winds of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 10. Most of the East China Sea, the northern waters of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf will have winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8.

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on October 9th – 08:00 on October 10th)

4. Influence and Concern

1. From the 8th to the 10th, the process of strong wind cooling and rain and snow weather in the central and eastern regions, pay attention to the adverse effects on transportation, energy supply, urban operation, facility agriculture, human health, epidemic prevention and control, etc.;

2. The adverse effects of strong winds in the Bohai Sea and Yellow Sea on offshore operation platforms, passing ships, etc.;

3. There are many rainy weather in the area from Sichuan Basin to Jianghan and Jianghuai, pay attention to the adverse impact on traffic, crop harvest and possible secondary disasters.