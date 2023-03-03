A tweet about Biden’s plan to “destroy Taiwan” stirred up the three parties in the United States, China and Taiwan. People who are pro-Communist in mainland China and Taiwan rushed to translate and forward it. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement saying the news had no credibility; the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs even demanded an explanation from the United States. The tweet has no basis in fact or sources and is nothing but sensational fake news. (Internet screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, March 02, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Song) Recently, an American reporter from the Russian Satellite News Agency (Sputnik) in Washington sent a tweet-Biden’s plan to “destroy Taiwan”, stirring up all square. Pro-communist people in mainland China and Taiwan rushed to translate and repost it. The high-level officials in the United States and Taiwan responded that it was “fake news“, and the CCP muddied the water.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement saying the news had no credibility; the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State said it was one of the most confusing news he had ever seen; The news even rushed to Weibo’s hot search, and as of today (2nd), the hits have reached 150 million times.

The origin of the fake news of Biden’s “plan to destroy Taiwan”

Garland Nixon, a Washington, D.C. radio host and critic of U.S. foreign policy, tweeted on Feb. 15: “BREAKING NEWS: White House insider revealed that when asked if there was any more When neocon Ukraine planned ‘an even bigger catastrophe,’ President Biden replied, ‘Just wait and see our plan to destroy Taiwan.’”

Voice of America reported today (March 2) that posts about Biden’s “plan to destroy Taiwan” have exploded on China‘s Sina Weibo since last week. One of the trending hashtags, mainly spread through Chinese official media accounts: #美报报报比赛比消息台湾计划#. The hashtag, created on February 22, had more than 140 million views the next day.

When the Epoch Times reporter checked the tweet, he found that someone asked Nixon for links (Links), and he retweeted his tweet again. Someone asked for the source of the news (Source), but he just repeated the word and added a question mark (Source?) Someone asked: “Can you confirm?”

Nixon still refused to explain the source of the news, and someone said impatiently: “We ask you to provide a credible source of news.”

A netizen tweeted: “Dude, this news is blown up, because the Chinese (CCP) media actually adopted your tweet.” He did not make any excuses, but replied, “Everyone knows that Taiwan It’s going to be blown to pieces.”

Some netizens forwarded the information about the relationship between Nixon and the Russian official media, and said: “No wonder (No wonder).”

According to the information, on the official website of the Russian media “Sputnik”, it was found that Nixon was a reporter of the media’s Washington radio station, and Radio Sputnik was Putin’s big foreign propaganda organization.

In fact, Nixon himself tweeted as early as Jan. 29: “Breaking News, no matter how ridiculously sarcastic your Tweets, there will always be some dumbass asking you for ‘sources.'”

Pro-Communists in Taiwan and Mainland China Take the Opportunity to Spread Lies

On February 21, Cai Zhengyuan, a former legislator of Taiwan’s Kuomintang, reposted and translated Garland Nixon’s tweets. He called Nixon “a famous host of a radio program in Washington DC.”

A Voice of America reporter tweeted: “Online commentators and influential people joined in, and discussions ensued. Yang Fan, a professor at China University of Political Science and Law, retweeted an article asking whether Biden accidentally leaked the secret or did it on purpose? “

“The scoop is actually a tweet,” the reporter added in a series of tweets.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies the facts

On February 22, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a clarification on this – the former legislator Cai Zhengyuan quoted Garland Nixon (Garland Nixon)’s post saying that the White House had a plan to “destroy Taiwan” (original text).

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the so-called “famous host in Washington DC” cited by Cai Zhengyuan actually belongs to the Russian state-run media Radio Sputnik, is headquartered in Russia, and is part of the Russian state-run media Rossíya Segódnya Group. Radio Sputnik was established according to the executive order of the Russian President and is owned by the Russian government. Its predecessor was the Russian official media Voice of Russia and RIA Novosti.

Not only does the host belong to the Russian official media, but his personal account is also filled with all kinds of sensational and insulting posts about the US government, which is obviously not a normal and reliable source of news.

US Assistant Secretary of State: One of the most confusing news

On the day Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, Daniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, was also asked about Nixon’s tweets about Biden’s “plan to destroy Taiwan” at a press conference at the Foreign Press Center of the State Council.

Voice of America reported that Kangda was initially confused by the reporter’s question, saying: “Maybe you can tell from my reaction to this so-called report that this is the most confusing thing I’ve ever seen.” One of the endless news.” “If I understand your question correctly, there is no basis for this so-called report that you are trying to describe to me.”

Conda continued: “In line with our long-standing ‘One China‘ policy — which has never changed and is the policy I have just described in detail — the United States will remain committed to the implementation of our Taiwan Relations Act obligations, including assisting Taiwan in maintaining adequate self-defense capabilities.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China “seriously” asked the United States to explain

Although the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State have already clarified the matter, the CCP still ignores the facts and blindly hypes it up.

The CCP’s official media, People’s Daily, stated on its official Weibo that on February 24 a reporter asked Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, and American talk show host Garland Nixon posted on social media that Biden had warned that the U.S. There are plans to destroy Taiwan. Wang said: “I also really want to know what the ‘plan to destroy Taiwan’ is. The US side should give a clear explanation.”

On the same day, official media also reprinted and reported Nixon’s tweets one after another, and Hua Chunying, Assistant Foreign Minister of the Communist Party of China, reposted Nixon’s tweets. The trending hashtag on Weibo, “The United States should explain the so-called plan to destroy Taiwan,” has hundreds of millions of hits.

Two days before (22nd), “Sina Military” had created related hashtags, and on the 23rd there were more than 140 million hits. A large number of party-loving pinks seem to have completely forgotten the pain of the CCP’s zero-blockade. When they were unprepared and suddenly let go, it was hard to find medicine, no access to medical treatment, and the grief of the crematorium. They believed in the CCP again, and sneered at the United States and Taiwan.

Responsible Editor: Sun Yun#