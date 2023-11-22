A Serbian woman described what life looks like in Mauritius | Info

The Serbian woman described what life in Mauritius looks like.

A woman from Serbia, Danijela, lives in Mauritius and a few years ago, she discovered what life looks like on this paradise island.

In an author’s letter for the portal “Politika”, she described what life in Mauritius looks like a few years ago. On that occasion, she revealed how much the average salary is, but also how it is to live without stress, pressure, and why and how this island “bought” her at first sight.

“We live on Mauritius, an island paradise and the former habitat of the dodo bird. When I first came here and walked into a lonely shopping complex, my attention was drawn to the products from Rodriguez Island, which is the most remote island in the Indian Ocean and belongs to Mauritius. I look at the products , and the woman, a Creole woman, asked me where I was from. When she heard, she said to me with a pretty good accent: “Good day”. That’s how I fell in love with Mauritius.

These are very happy people because they are warm 365 days a year. The lowest temperature rarely falls below 20 degrees on the coast, the rains are abundant and colorful, but an hour later it’s as if nothing happened, except that the grass is even greener and the volcanic hills are even more forested. I often see green parrots or birds of paradise flying over our house, so I don’t know if I’m dreaming or if it’s reality. At the beginning I thought, as a veteran nomad, “I’m going to get bored with all this”, but, well, every time I look at the ocean, it takes my breath away…

The ocean is different every day, sometimes calm, sometimes rippled, sometimes green, sometimes blue, and sometimes gray. Sometimes there is a school of boats chasing dolphins, sometimes there are whales. Sometimes the rain falls in a straight line, sometimes the wind carries it from one end to the other. Sometimes the sun sinks into the turquoise water, and sometimes it is covered by dramatic clouds just when there are the most people who have brought comfortable chairs and bottles of wine to the beach.

And that’s how our days go by. We look at the ocean, we look at the colorful flowers that grow all around us, and even in the treetops, the little birds wake us up, Our TV doesn’t work, our internet is bad. We miss the fact that we can’t walk except on the beach, it’s just important to drive a car here. The streets are narrow, there is no place for bicycles, and to get from our small town to the capital, which is about 30 kilometers away, you need as much as an hour and a half. That’s why I’m no longer surprised when someone tells me that they can’t come because they live in the north (of the island), which is far away. Here I learned that everything is relative, that somewhere 40 kilometers is a normal morning drive to work, and somewhere it’s the end of the world.

The main product of Mauritius is its banks and bilateral relations with a large number of countries, which is why it is easy to do business from here, especially in Africa. The drug of our time, sugar cane, is also grown in Mauritius. Rum is made, coconuts are grown and tuna are caught. Everything else is mostly imported.

And vanilla? Vanilla is also grown. The juiciest, most fragrant, most expensive. It is added to the most beautiful delicacies in the best restaurants in the world. But when you cut the vanilla and taste it, it has an almost sharp, unpleasant taste. It needs to be mixed with other ingredients with a skillful hand in order to get out of it what you are looking for or expect,” Danijela wrote in 2016 in the column “My life abroad” published on the portal of the daily newspaper “Politika”.

