The Parliament of Indiana approved an almost total ban on abortion: the measure was signed by the governor of the state, who thus becomes the first to pass new and broad limits to this practice after the Supreme Court overturned the historic sentence ‘ Roe v Wade ‘last June. The US media reported it. Passing of the law comes just three days after voters in Kansas, another conservative state in the Midwest, overwhelmingly rejected an amendment that would have removed abortion rights protections from the state constitution. In Indiana, the law passed despite opposition from some Republicans, who thought it was too extreme.

The comment from the White House that speaks of a “devastating” decision is harsh, “another radical step by the Republicans to wrest their rights from women”. “Congress should act immediately and pass a law restoring the rights” provided by Roe v. Wade, the historic sentence on abortion recently abolished by the Supreme Court. “Biden is committed to protecting women’s rights and freedoms,” adds the White House.