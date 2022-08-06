Home World Abortion: USA, Indiana approves almost total ban
World

Abortion: USA, Indiana approves almost total ban

by admin
Abortion: USA, Indiana approves almost total ban

The Parliament of Indiana approved an almost total ban on abortion: the measure was signed by the governor of the state, who thus becomes the first to pass new and broad limits to this practice after the Supreme Court overturned the historic sentence ‘ Roe v Wade ‘last June. The US media reported it. Passing of the law comes just three days after voters in Kansas, another conservative state in the Midwest, overwhelmingly rejected an amendment that would have removed abortion rights protections from the state constitution. In Indiana, the law passed despite opposition from some Republicans, who thought it was too extreme.

The comment from the White House that speaks of a “devastating” decision is harsh, “another radical step by the Republicans to wrest their rights from women”. “Congress should act immediately and pass a law restoring the rights” provided by Roe v. Wade, the historic sentence on abortion recently abolished by the Supreme Court. “Biden is committed to protecting women’s rights and freedoms,” adds the White House.

See also  North Korea, new cruise missile launch

You may also like

China’s missile launch sparks international concern that Taiwanese...

Gaza, the Israeli raid toll rises to 15...

Chubais discharged from Olbia hospital: Putin’s former loyalist...

Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old kept alive by machines,...

United Kingdom: Archie is dead, dying two hours...

Archie Battersbie is dead, the parental drama

Croatia, pilgrims bus crashes headed for Medjugorje: 12...

Gaza, Israel’s raid against Islamic Jihad continues. Lapid...

Croatia, pilgrims bus crashes headed for Medjugorje: 12...

The situation is more complicated than it was...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy