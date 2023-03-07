Home World Afghan women study on the streets in Kabul, as men-only universities reopen – Corriere TV
The silent protest of university students in Kabul: in December the admission of women to courses was halted

The gives afgane they gathered Monday 6 March outside Kabul University To protest against the Taliban’s ban on girls’ educationjust at the same hours that their male peers returned to school for a new academic year.
It is one of countless restrictions on women’s rights which has sparked a wave of condemnations around the world, even in Muslim countries. At the end of December last year, the Minister of Higher Education announced the closure of universities for women, as the female students did not respect the obligation to completely cover their body and face with the veil and were not always accompanied, as required, by a mahram, a male of their family. However, universities had adopted new rules after the Taliban’s return to power, for example by separating girls from boys during class hours. Women could then take lessons, but only from same-sex teachers or older men.
The video, circulated on social media, shows a group of female university students sitting along a wall just outside the university: they read their books sitting on the floor.

