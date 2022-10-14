Original title: Ukraine’s entire territory activated air defense alerts, an arsenal explosion in Russia

On the 13th local time, according to Ukrainian media reports and local officials, an air defense alert was activated throughout Ukraine on the afternoon of the 13th. The Ukrainian side said that a military installation in the Lviv region was attacked by Russian missiles. By late on the 13th, air defense sirens sounded again in Odessa, Kyiv, and Kyiv. The Ukrainian military said that the Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted five Russian “Caliph” cruise missiles that day. The Russian side has yet to respond to the Ukrainian side’s relevant claims.

On the same day, the governor of the Belgorod region of Russia said that the city of Belgorod was attacked by the Ukrainian side, and rocket fragments hit a local residential apartment building. There is currently no news of casualties. In addition, Ukrainian artillery shells hit a Russian ammunition depot in the state and exploded. In this regard, Ukraine has not yet responded.

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attack, Ukraine claims to shoot down Russian air targets

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the 13th that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army repelled the attack of the Ukrainian army in the direction of Nikolayev to Krivoy Rog, and repelled the Ukrainian army in Kharkov against Orleanka and Kotlia. Rovka and other settlements attacked, and at the same time prevented the opponent’s attempt to forcibly cross the Jerebet River.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reported on the 13th that the Ukrainian Air Force launched 19 air strikes on the same day against the Russian military personnel and equipment assembly points and air defense missile systems. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 8 Russian drones that day. In the past day, the Ukrainian army repelled the Russian army’s attack in places such as Malinka in the Donetsk region.