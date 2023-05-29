all the timeless charm

The Scavolini bathroom is a demonstration of elegance and refinement. What are the best proposals of this collection? What type of style do they match best? Let’s find out more.

Spring is the perfect time for decorate or renovate the house and therefore give it a fresh and innovative look. Choose the right complements it involves a well-targeted study of the best furnishing elements, those that manage to guarantee style and design.

So here we can focus on brands like Scavolini, the Italian company that has always managed to enchant with its products, not only in the kitchen, but also in other rooms of the house. Indeed, the goal is to best satisfy customersoffering them original and innovative ideas, adaptable to anyone’s tastes, from the most classic to the most modern and minimal style.

In essential environments such as the bathroomthis translates into furnishings that express the utmost care and attention also in terms of choice of products. Each element is designed for make every member feel of the House comfortable and welcomed, receiving every kind of comfort. But what are the must-have models?

Scavolini bathroom: the best proposals

I am various bathroom proposals by Scavolini present in the catalog and ready to make our room the place of our dreams.

For one classic yet modern stylerefined and simple, there is the line Baltimore. Composed of well two sinks rectangular in shape and two mirrors, will be able to best furnish even the most spacious bathrooms. The taps and fittings accessories series “Carlos Primero” they will convert retro style in a perfectly modern key giving a unique look to the environment in question. The possibility of choosing between different colours, such as volcano grey, red and Havana ash, will make these furnishing elements adaptable to everyone’s tastes and needs.

Dandy Plus instead it is the Scavolini bathroom designed for one extremely minimal and contemporary style. The design is extremely youthful and smart and will allow you to better organize the bathroom. ?The very term “dandy” enhances the innovative and distinctive side of this line. Just think of components like the “task bar”, a small shelf but extremely convenient that can be used according to your tastes and needs. But what makes the line truly innovative are the personalized controls on the tapsas well as the recycled plastic handles that reflect the need of our days to make conscious and eco-sustainable choices.

Magnificentin name and in fact, is instead the line designed for lovers of the classic but equally interpreted in a modern and simplistic way. We are talking about a project in which styles intertwine, giving life to a unique piece of furniture. Refinement is then guaranteed by the small detailssuch as the silver profiled handles and frames and the Airone gray opaque cover.

Ma the innovative footprint and tending to the practicality that distinguishes the brand in this new catalog, we find it in yours “Laundry space”, designed to be attached to the bathroom area and facilitate the passage from one environment to another. Scavolini however guarantees a extremely modern and elegant furnishings like any other room in the house.

The seagull gray doors and the iron gray fluid wall system match perfectly with the washing machine base unit, also in seagull gray and equipped with a plinth, matching the create a laundry room at home which becomes a harmonious and welcoming but extremely practical space.