China Overseas Chinese Network, September 15. According to the website of the Chinese Embassy in Syria, recently, cholera cases have appeared in many places in Syria. According to the Syrian Ministry of Health on the 13th, the cases are mainly distributed in Aleppo, Hasakah, Deir ez-Zor, There have also been confirmed cases in Latakia province and the capital Damascus. WHO has warned that the risk of cholera transmission in Syria is extremely high.

Cholera is an acute infectious disease, which is mainly transmitted through unclean water and food. Patients often experience symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and high fever. Severe and delayed treatment can lead to death.

The Chinese embassy in Syria reminds Chinese citizens in Syria to pay attention to their eating habits and personal hygiene, to improve their hygiene awareness, not to eat raw food or drink raw water, and to seek medical attention as soon as possible if they have suspected symptoms. In case of emergency, please contact the embassy in time and we are willing to provide you with necessary assistance.

Syria emergency number: 110

Global Consular Protection and Service Emergency Hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (24 hours): +86-10-12308 or +86-10-59913991

Embassy and Consular Protection and Assistance Tel: +963-944265018

