Amid Escalating Conflict, U.S. Launches Strikes on Iran-Backed Groups in Iraq: A Review

The situation in the Middle East is rapidly escalating, with violence spreading from Israel’s brutal war on Gaza to attacks between Iranian-backed forces and the United States in Iraq. The United States has confirmed that it launched attacks on Iran-aligned groups in Iraq on Tuesday, amidst chaos in the region and the assassination of a top Iranian general in Syria.

The U.S. military targeted three sites used by Kataeb Hezbollah, the main Iran-aligned militant group, as well as other affiliated groups in Iraq. This comes after Kataeb Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a major attack on a U.S. military base in Erbil, injuring three U.S. soldiers, one of whom was seriously injured.

In response to the U.S. strikes, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has vowed to avenge the assassination of Brigadier General Razi Mousavi, the top Iranian commander in Syria who was killed in an attack on his home in Sayyida Zeinab, south of the Syrian capital. Mousavi was a senior member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a key player in supporting the “Axis of Resistance” in the Levant.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi government is struggling to contain the situation, as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to rise. With the anniversary of the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani approaching, Iran has renewed its pledge to avenge the influential figure, potentially escalating the already tense situation in the region.

Analysts believe that both Iran and the United States are aware of the dangers of a full-scale military conflict and are likely to act as rational actors. However, there is always a risk of miscalculation, and the situation remains highly unpredictable.

The recent escalation in violence comes amid a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with analysts questioning the role of the United States in the conflict. As the situation in the Middle East continues to deteriorate, the impact on Iraq and the wider region remains uncertain.

