An indictment was filed against the doctor from the VMA who beat his wife Info

An indictment was brought against a doctor from the Military Medical Academy (VMA) who is suspected of beating his wife on February 2 of this year.

The Third Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Belgrade in the criminal proceedings against the defendant surgeon due to the existence of reasonable suspicion that he committed criminal offense Domestic violence and the criminal offense Illegal production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances yesterday filed an indictment with the Third Basic Court in Belgrade. All this with the simultaneous proposal of the prosecutor’s office to extend the defendant’s detention, because there are special circumstances that indicate that the defendant will repeat the criminal offense in a short period of time or commit the crime he threatens to commit, and the circumstance that the defendant is charged with a criminal offense with elements of violence prescribed prison sentence of over five yearsand the manner of execution and the seriousness of the consequences of the criminal offense led to public uproar, which may threaten the smooth and fair conduct of criminal proceedings“, stated in the statement of the prosecution.

Let’s remind you, he is being questioned by the prosecutor’s office partially admitted commission of a criminal act. At the time, he stated that he was under the influence of various drugs that he was taking due to the health problems he had.

