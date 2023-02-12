An American fighter jet “F-22” shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada, which is the second such event in the past two days.

Source: Wikipedia/US Air Force photo

In a separate development, the US military sent fighter jets into the air in Montana to check a radar anomaly that caused a brief closure of federal airspace.

North America is alarmed by these developments, after the seven-day saga with a Chinese spy balloon attracted global attention.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last night that an object had been shot down over the Yukon Territory and that Canadian forces would find and study the wreckage.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate on the origin of the object, but said it was cylindrical in shape.

She did not say it was a balloon, but that the object was similar but smaller than the Chinese balloon that was shot down over South Carolina seven days ago.

“At an altitude of 12,200 meters, the facility posed a risk to air traffic, but there is no reason to believe that Canadian territory was threatened in any way,” she said.

The Pentagon announced that the military command had spotted the object over Alaska on Friday afternoon.

SRNA