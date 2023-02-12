Home World An unidentified flying object shot down over Canada | Info
World

An unidentified flying object shot down over Canada | Info

by admin
An unidentified flying object shot down over Canada | Info

An American fighter jet “F-22” shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada, which is the second such event in the past two days.

Source: Wikipedia/US Air Force photo

In a separate development, the US military sent fighter jets into the air in Montana to check a radar anomaly that caused a brief closure of federal airspace.

North America is alarmed by these developments, after the seven-day saga with a Chinese spy balloon attracted global attention.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last night that an object had been shot down over the Yukon Territory and that Canadian forces would find and study the wreckage.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate on the origin of the object, but said it was cylindrical in shape.

She did not say it was a balloon, but that the object was similar but smaller than the Chinese balloon that was shot down over South Carolina seven days ago.

“At an altitude of 12,200 meters, the facility posed a risk to air traffic, but there is no reason to believe that Canadian territory was threatened in any way,” she said.

The Pentagon announced that the military command had spotted the object over Alaska on Friday afternoon.

SRNA

See also  Take the lead in violating the epidemic prevention policy?US media: The Bidens did not wear masks when they entered the high-end restaurant, and the customer took the live video-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

King Charles III, laundry sock scandal: the sovereign...

Moscow, director of the Tretyakov gallery removed: “too...

Serie B, the 24th day ends. Updated schedule...

Elections 2022 – Between defenders and opponents of...

Zelensky dismissed as Deputy Commander of Ukrainian National...

Udinese News / The challenge within the challenge:...

Another investor arrested in Turkey | Info

Syria, in Aleppo the inhabitants affected by the...

The United States has lifted one of the...

Chinese balloons and US bases in the Pacific:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy