Despite his inexperience, Nyck de Vries could have the stature of the new referent that Alpha Tauri is looking for. His performance at Monza last year, when Williams called him on to fill in for an Alexander Albon suffering from an attack of appendicitis, had indeed proven his ability to adapt. On the strength of his surprising ninth place, the Dutchman had dared to call Helmut Marko to offer his services, on the advice of his compatriot Max Verstappen. Winning phone call since the boss of the Red Bull sector deemed him strong enough to enter Gasly’s combination, an essential condition to let the Normand slip away to the competition.