Anamaria Prodan and Flavius Nedelea broke up, less than a month after they publicly assumed their relationship. The two are no longer a couple, the two posting an explanatory message on Instagram. Anamaria Prodan and Flavius Nedelea complimented each other and wrote that they will remain friends despite the fact that they will no longer be a couple.
“Flavius is a wonderful man. He is a perfect romantic, a man who knows how to appreciate a woman and makes her feel like the icon of his life. Our journey through life together has come to an end, but we will remain soul to soul for a million more lives. Thank you for the wonderful moments you have given me and I wish you all the happiness in the universe. You are an example worthy of following, as a man and as a human being. I am proud of you and everything you have achieved in this life. I will cherish you as a dear friend forever”, wrote Anamaria Prodan on Instagram.
For his part, Flavius Nedelea posted a similar message on Instagram. “Anamaria Prodan is a wonderful man. She is a woman who makes any man feel the most important in the Universe. She is a unique woman in every way. I am proud to have gained a friend for life. Our journey through life together has come to an end, but we will remain soul to soul for a million more lives. Thank you for the wonderful moments you have given me and I wish you all the happiness in the universe. You are an example worthy of following as a woman and as a man. I am proud of you and everything you have achieved in this life. I will cherish you as a dear friend forever”, wrote Flavius Nedelea.
Photo source: Instagram