World

Anamaria Prodan and Flavius ​​Nedelea broke up

Anamaria Prodan and Flavius ​​Nedelea broke up

Anamaria Prodan and Flavius ​​Nedelea broke up, less than a month after they publicly assumed their relationship. The two are no longer a couple, the two posting an explanatory message on Instagram. Anamaria Prodan and Flavius ​​Nedelea complimented each other and wrote that they will remain friends despite the fact that they will no longer be a couple.

“Flavius ​​is a wonderful man. He is a perfect romantic, a man who knows how to appreciate a woman and makes her feel like the icon of his life. Our journey through life together has come to an end, but we will remain soul to soul for a million more lives. Thank you for the wonderful moments you have given me and I wish you all the happiness in the universe. You are an example worthy of following, as a man and as a human being. I am proud of you and everything you have achieved in this life. I will cherish you as a dear friend forever”, wrote Anamaria Prodan on Instagram.

For his part, Flavius ​​Nedelea posted a similar message on Instagram. “Anamaria Prodan is a wonderful man. She is a woman who makes any man feel the most important in the Universe. She is a unique woman in every way. I am proud to have gained a friend for life. Our journey through life together has come to an end, but we will remain soul to soul for a million more lives. Thank you for the wonderful moments you have given me and I wish you all the happiness in the universe. You are an example worthy of following as a woman and as a man. I am proud of you and everything you have achieved in this life. I will cherish you as a dear friend forever”, wrote Flavius ​​Nedelea.

Photo source: Instagram

