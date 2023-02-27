cult british band And Also The Trees will visit Spain for the first time in his entire career. They will offer a single concert in Barcelona the next Wednesday March 1 in the sala Upload.

And Also The Trees, the legendary English post-punk band, will perform in Barcelona for the first time in their entire career, which makes the event a must for their fans. The Valencian group will also participate in the concert Ambros Chapel.

The band, formed in 1979 by brothers Simon and Justin Jones, and Graham and Nicholas Havas in a British town in Worcestershire, arrives in Barcelona after more than forty years. The formation was born inspired by the post-punk that was still developing in those days and that has been evolving. The group has remained active and in September 2022 they released their fifteenth album, “The Bone Carver”after six years of hiatus after publishing the album “Born Into The Waves” in 2016.

The concert in Barcelona will feature a performance by Ambros Chapel at 8:50 p.m., and at 10:00 p.m. And Also The Trees will perform. Advance tickets are available at the following link.