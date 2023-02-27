Home World And Also The Trees visit Barcelona for the first time in their career
World

And Also The Trees visit Barcelona for the first time in their career

by admin
And Also The Trees visit Barcelona for the first time in their career

cult british band And Also The Trees will visit Spain for the first time in his entire career. They will offer a single concert in Barcelona the next Wednesday March 1 in the sala Upload.

And Also The Trees, the legendary English post-punk band, will perform in Barcelona for the first time in their entire career, which makes the event a must for their fans. The Valencian group will also participate in the concert Ambros Chapel.

The band, formed in 1979 by brothers Simon and Justin Jones, and Graham and Nicholas Havas in a British town in Worcestershire, arrives in Barcelona after more than forty years. The formation was born inspired by the post-punk that was still developing in those days and that has been evolving. The group has remained active and in September 2022 they released their fifteenth album, “The Bone Carver”after six years of hiatus after publishing the album “Born Into The Waves” in 2016.

The concert in Barcelona will feature a performance by Ambros Chapel at 8:50 p.m., and at 10:00 p.m. And Also The Trees will perform. Advance tickets are available at the following link.

See also  Duterte's daughter is running for the vice presidency in tandem with Marcos, son of the dictator

You may also like

new tariff for international calls to Nigeria

How to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine?Trump...

Brexit, Von der Leyen in London for a...

Bologna-Inter 1-0, the report cards: Orsolini decides it,...

Ljubomir Bandović on roles | Entertainment

“Palermo, the next three weeks will certify the...

Second day without electricity: In Krupa at the...

Snow created chaos in Croatia | Info

Weather Sicily, bad weather has arrived, rain and...

the yellow of the ghost fork… – OA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy