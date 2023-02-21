Home World Andrew Tate will remain in prison for another month
Andrew Tate will remain in prison for another month

On Tuesday, a Bucharest court announced that the pre-trial detention of kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate (36) and his brother Tristan (34) will be extended for another 30 days. The Tate brothers, who plead innocent, were arrested in Romania on 29 December along with two other people on charges of trafficking in human beings, rape and criminal conspiracy.

In mid-January, the Bucharest prosecutor’s office extended the detention for another 30 days, anticipating that it could be further extended at a later date. Under Romanian law, he can be detained for a total of 180 days as long as the investigation continues. In January, an appeals court rejected their request for their release amid fears that the brothers might leave Romania and settle in a country that does not allow their extradition.

A former kickboxing world champion, Tate has become very famous online in recent years for the videos in which he teaches young people how to be successful, extremely criticized for frequent misogynistic arguments and contested on several occasions for inciting violence. He is in custody to allow the investigators to continue investigations that began last year, and which are still ongoing: according to what was leaked to the newspapers, they are accused of having recruited various women by seducing them and falsely convincing them that they want a relationship and then forcing them to produce pornographic content.

