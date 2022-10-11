Farewell to the “lady in yellow”. Angela Lansbury, the British actress who played the famous television series “Murder, She Wrote”, was 96 years old. Her family announced her disappearance. “Dame Angela Lansbury’s children – reads the release – are sad to announce that their mother mother died peacefully at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 am today, Tuesday 11 October 2022, just five days after the 97th her birthday. ” The unforgettable performance as Jessica B Fletcher, the retired professor and mystery writer who always finds herself having to solve mysterious crime cases, has entered the collective imagination of many generations.

Born on October 16, 1925, Lansbury fled England during the war and at the age of 17 she was already dedicated to musicals, while at 19 she was already under contract with MGM in Hollywood. She was not a cover face – she was often entrusted with the roles of a mature woman – but with talent, courage and tenacity she built an enviable career alongside the best directors and actors of the moment, and with her intelligence, when the cinema considered her not to be. more congenial, he found the right trend in TV, consecrating himself worldwide. The list of awards and recognitions is exhausted, from the Oscar to her career awarded after three nominations, the first even for her first film at the age of 18, “Angoscia” by George Cukor, to the six Golden globes, to the two stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In her long career she was not only the infallible detective of “The Lady in Yellow”, but also the fearsome maid who in “Anguish torments” Ingrid Bergman and the elder sister of the very young Liz Taylor in “Grand Prix”. She is the ruthless protagonist of the thriller “Go and Kill”, she was even a seductress in “Samson and Delilah,” she was the delightful witch apprentice struggling with three children and German soldiers in “Brass knobs and handles of fucks ”and alongside Peter Ustinov in“ Murder on the Nile ”and Miss Marple in“ Murder in the Mirror ”. But she also starred on the set with Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn, Vincent Minelli and Frank Sinatra.

In short, it is almost impossible to summarize in a few lines the career of an icon of cinema, theater and TV. “There is no stage in New York where she has not acted,” she had declared in the Big Apple, who adopted her as a daughter recognizing her qualities in her.