As the Roma, that he saw Karsdorp training again as a group, today Real Betis also took the field to prepare for Thursday night’s match at ‘Benito Villamarin’. The main news was the absence from today’s session of Luiz Henrique: the executioner of the Giallorossi at the Olimpico listened to the coach’s speech Pellegrini and then worked separately. The Brazilian, entered in place of Fekir against the Roma and in the goal in the second half, as ‘Marca’ writes, he is in doubt for the match that can give the arithmetic qualification to Betis. Real has the same out Fekir e John, out Thursday as well as Montoya e Loren, not listed.