Home Sports Real Betis, Luiz Henrique trains separately: he is at high risk for Roma – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos
Sports

Real Betis, Luiz Henrique trains separately: he is at high risk for Roma – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

by admin
Real Betis, Luiz Henrique trains separately: he is at high risk for Roma – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The Brazilian, author of the definitive 2-1 for the Spaniards at the Olimpico, risks having to forfeit

As the Roma, that he saw Karsdorp training again as a group, today Real Betis also took the field to prepare for Thursday night’s match at ‘Benito Villamarin’. The main news was the absence from today’s session of Luiz Henrique: the executioner of the Giallorossi at the Olimpico listened to the coach’s speech Pellegrini and then worked separately. The Brazilian, entered in place of Fekir against the Roma and in the goal in the second half, as ‘Marca’ writes, he is in doubt for the match that can give the arithmetic qualification to Betis. Real has the same out Fekir e John, out Thursday as well as Montoya e Loren, not listed.

October 11, 2022 (change October 11, 2022 | 19:52)

© breaking latest news

See also  Champions League - Salah scores Matip lore Liverpool 2-1 Ajax – yqqlm

You may also like

Arsenal lead the Premier League with a one-point...

Milan-Chelsea 0-2 in the Champions League: red for...

Three Kingdoms Go Tournament: Chinese Pioneer Fan Tingyu...

Juventus, the nightmare European nights of the Agnelli...

Allegri: “Juve in retirement until the derby. Never...

Fall’s first show is amazing, with exquisite skills...

Maldini: “Leao? We would like to be renewed...

Warriors Green beat Poole to surprise fans in...

Lautaro before Barcelona-Inter: “I don’t sign for the...

who knows? Thiago Silva does not deny returning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy