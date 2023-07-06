Another House Consumed by Fire in Central Havana: Recent Tragedy Highlights Electric Motorcycle Explosions

Title: Another House Consumed by Fire in Central Havana, Following Recent Tragic Incidents

A devastating fire engulfed a house in Central Havana in the early hours of Wednesday, according to reports on social media. The incident occurred at the intersection of Neptuno and San Francisco in Centro Habana, leaving residents shocked and the neighborhood in distress.

The first report of the fire came through a user identified as Rixon404 on Twitter, who recalled the terrifying moment when the explosion woke him up. “I called the fire department 10 minutes ago, but I still haven’t heard the sirens,” Rixon404 revealed on Twitter. The observer also mentioned the overwhelming smell of melted plastic that led him to witness a house on fire on the second floor.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, sources suggest that it might be related to an electric motorcycle explosion. However, Rixon404, who witnessed the incident, could not conclusively confirm this theory.

This tragic incident follows the recently circulated video showing a ferocious fire that claimed the lives of seven people, including two children. The fire occurred on June 28 in the early morning hours, leaving the victims trapped by the flames resulting from the explosion of two motorinas.

Magalys León, an economic manager of ARTEX Cultural Centers, along with her adult children and their partners, occupied the ill-fated house on Perseverancia Street. The two deceased minors, Kevin Bernal López (4 years old) and Carolina Bernal López (6), were children of one of the couples.

Authorities have cordoned off the affected areas and are reinforcing safety measures in the community after the recent series of tragic fires. Additionally, they are investigating the alarming frequency of electric motorcycle explosions, which have become a major cause of fires and significant loss of life and property in Cuba.

In another incident at the end of June, a separate fire in the Diez de Octubre municipality resulted in injuries to two individuals and the evacuation of four others. Firefighters and emergency services responded promptly to contain the fire and assist those affected.

The recent series of fires has brought into focus the urgent need for enhanced measures to prevent such disasters and improve fire safety in Cuba. The explosive nature of electric motorcycle accidents poses a significant risk, and authorities must work diligently to address this growing concern.

As investigations continue, it is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and prioritize fire safety to prevent any further tragedies.

