Antonio Bossolo is world champion in parataewkondo, the Palermo native triumphs in Mexico

It’s a short step from Italian champion to world champion for Antonio Bossolo from Palermo. The Sicilian athlete wins the parataewkondo championship in Veracruz, Mexico. A historic fact because for Italy it is the first time in this discipline. The road to world triumph was not easy, but the 28-year-old from Palermo demonstrated determination and a…

