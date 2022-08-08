Home World Apple asks Taiwanese suppliers to use “Made in China” label
Apple asks Taiwanese suppliers to use “Made in China” label

Apple asks Taiwanese suppliers to use “Made in China” label

NEW YORK – Replace the “made in Taiwan” label with “made in China” for products destined for the Chinese market. This is the request recently made by Apple to its suppliers of that island that has become the new epicenter of the tensions between Washington and Beijing, after the visit of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the subsequent aggressive military maneuvers of the Dragon.

