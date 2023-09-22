Apple TV+ documentary tells the story of Supermodels – MONDO MODA

They were the most powerful women in the fashion industry between the late 1980s and early 1990s. They achieved fame, power, prestige and lots and lots of money. They were immortalized in history as “As Supermodelos”.

Produced by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up and directed by Oscar-winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, the four-part Apple TV+ documentary highlights the remarkable careers of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington .

Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford in Supermodels @ Apple TV+

With access to behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews, these women narrate how they dominated the catwalks and million-dollar advertising campaigns while revealing a bond that changed the power dynamics of an entire industry.

Supermodels by Peter Lindbergh

The documentary begins in the 1980s, when four girls from different parts of the world came together in New York. Each of them carried a lot of determination and persistence. Little did they know the impact they would have on subsequent generations.

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington in Supermodels @ Apple TV+

Their prestige allowed the four to surpass the brands they represented, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who dressed them.

With the worldwide success of the video “Freedom 90”, by British singer of Greek descent George Michael, the four reached a unique level.

The quartet’s name was more important than any Hollywood actress at the time.

The power was so great that it started to bother a lot of people, including creative directors, such as Karl Lagerfeld, Valentino, among others.

Linda Evangelista em The Super Models @ Apple TV

Not everything was rosy. They faced machismo, misogyny, racism, abusive relationships, addictions to various types of drugs, terrible failures in other professional fields, among others.

Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford in Supermodels @ Apple TV+

Today, the four supermodels remain at the forefront of culture through activism, philanthropy, and business acumen. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself along with the role of women, this is the untold story of power and the unity of four women who knew how to claim it and pave the way for those who came after.

Christy Turlington em As Supermodelos @ Apple TV+

With “As Supermodelos”, Apple TV+ becomes the owner of the best documentary ever released on the subject. It dives with an almost surgical coldness into the intricacies of the powerful industry, showing how four women experienced, like few others, the ultimate status of power and how much this bothered many people, especially men.

Episode 1: The Look – In 1983, four teenagers — Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy — appeared in front of a camera for the first time, setting off a series of revolutionary events.

Episode 2: Fame – Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy work with fashion giants and walk the most famous catwalks, leading to a music video that changes everything.

Episode 3: The Power – Conquering the world, the girls become the faces that represent 90s culture, until a change in perception and controversial remarks shake things up.

Episode 4: The Legacy – As women face life changes and find new roles as entrepreneurs, humanitarians and mothers, they discover the power of aging. And one of them has to face long health treatment.

