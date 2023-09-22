2nd League: St. Pölten missed out on a win at Admira

The Floridsdorfers celebrated a 4-0 win against the Styrians and moved up to third place for the time being. For the Leoben team, who were in twelfth place, it was the fifth bankruptcy in a row. Kapfenberg won 3:2 (1:1) at SV Stripfing. SKU Amstetten remains winless, losing 1:2 (0:2) at home to SV Lafnitz.

Bernd Gschweidl gave St. Pölten the lead twice in the southern part of the city (29th, 71st), but that wasn’t enough to win and get three points. First, Georg Teigl equalized to make it 1-1 (43′), before substitute Patrick Schmidt secured a point for the hosts with his goal (78′). Admira is currently sixth with twelve points, St. Pölten is in second place and has four points more.

FAC was on the winning track early on

In the Monte Schlacko Arena, Christian Bubalovic (4th) and Paolino Bertaccini (8th) put the FAC on the road to victory early on. Bertaccini made the preliminary decision, scoring his second goal in the second half after a fine counterattack (71′). To top it off, Oluwaseun Adewumi scored Vienna’s fourth goal in stoppage time (93′).

The Leoben midfielder Matija Horvat had previously seen yellow-red, and he received the second yellow for a swallow. The Styrians remain without points under coach Rene Poms, who was hired at the end of August.

No coaching effect at Amstetten either

Meanwhile, the desired coaching effect has not yet materialized in Amstetten either. The Mostviertel team under neo-coach Patrick Enengl also missed their first win of the season against Lafnitz. Jurica Poldrugac scored a brace in the first half (26’/penalty, 30′) for the East Styrians. The bottom of the table, which only has one point from eight games, didn’t get more than Marco Siverio’s goal (57th).

For the Stripfingers, two goals from Darijo Pecirep (11th, 68th) were not enough to win a point. Right-back Niklas Szerencsi also scored twice for Kapfenberg (35th, 63rd), and Tiba contributed another goal for the Styrians (57th), who are now provisionally seventh.

Admiral 2. Call, find Runde

Freitag:

Admira – SKN St. Pölten 2:2 (1:1)

Goals: Teigl (43rd), Schmidt (77th) and Gschweidl (29th, 71st)

Leoben – FAC 0:4 (0:2)

Tore: Bubalovic (4.), Bertaccini (8., 71.), Adewumi (93.)

Yellow-red: Horvat (87./Leoben)

Stripfing – Kapfenberg 2:3 (1:1)

Goal: Pecirep (11., 68.) bzw. Szerencsi (35, 63), Guedes (57)

Yellow-red: Furtlehner (87./Stripfing)

Amstetten – Lafnitz 1:2 (0:2)

Goals: Siverio Siveri (57th) and Poldrugac (26th/penalty, 30th)

Saturday:

GAK – Liefering -:- (-:-)

Starts at 2:30 p.m

Vienna – Dornbirn -:- (-:-)

Starts at 2:30 p.m

Bregenz – Ried -:- (-:-)

Starts at 8 p.m

Sunday:

Horn – Sturm Graz II -:- (-:-)

Starts at 10.30 a.m., live on ORF Sport +

