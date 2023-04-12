by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 hours ago

The Meloni government has indicated the names to fill the positions of managing directors of Eni, Enel, Leonardo and Poste Italiane. Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the energy company since May 2014, remains at the helm of Eni. The CEO of Poste, Matteo del…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Appointments, here are the CEOs of Eni, Enel, Leonardo and Poste Italiane appeared 3 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».