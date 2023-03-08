Home World assistant coach of efes about chanting of red star fans | Sport
assistant coach of efes about chanting of red star fans | Sport

by admin
assistant coach of efes about chanting of red star fans | Sport

The assistant coach of Efes about chanting by Zvezda fans directed at the head of the European champions, Ergin Ataman.

Source: MN Press/YouTube/KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet

After Red Star wins against Efes (92:75)the assistant coach of the Turkish team, Jakup Sekizkok, addressed the journalists at the conference, given that the first coach of the European champions, Ergin Ataman, was excluded due to two technical errors.

The assistant of the Turkish expert spoke about the fact that the fans of Zvezda constantly shouted insulting words at Ataman (“F**k you Ataman”), while during that time the Efes head coach entered into a polemic with the referees, ran after them, argued, followed them on the way to the dressing room…

After the match, Sekizkok started the press conference by talking about it.

First of all, I’m sorry that the fans inappropriately shouted at coach Ataman throughout the game. It is not adequate for basketball and it is not a basketball environment. As for the game, Red Star fought very hard the whole game, they played a solid, physical defense. We managed to find an offensive rhythm until the last quarter, we were leading by one point, and from that moment we lost energy, rhythm in attack and that affected our defense. They thus achieved an easy victory at the end of the fourth quarter. Without both playmakers it was difficult for us to play, but as I said, we were in the game for 32, 33 minutes and we are satisfied with the fight of our players. Since this is a double week of the Euroleague, we will train tomorrow and be ready for Friday“.

