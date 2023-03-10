At least 14 migrants died when a boat sank off the coast of Tunisia. A spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard said the bodies were recovered in the night between Thursday and Friday off the coast of the Sfax region in the central part of the country. Another 54 people who were on board the boat, bound for Europe, were instead rescued.

At the moment the nationality of the dead is not known: the National Guard said they came from various countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Also during the night, the Tunisian Coast Guard blocked 14 boats that were trying to reach Europe: there were a total of 435 migrants on board.

