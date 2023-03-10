Home World At least 14 migrants died when a boat sank off the coast of Tunisia
World

At least 14 migrants died when a boat sank off the coast of Tunisia

by admin
At least 14 migrants died when a boat sank off the coast of Tunisia

At least 14 migrants died when a boat sank off the coast of Tunisia. A spokesman for the Tunisian National Guard said the bodies were recovered in the night between Thursday and Friday off the coast of the Sfax region in the central part of the country. Another 54 people who were on board the boat, bound for Europe, were instead rescued.

At the moment the nationality of the dead is not known: the National Guard said they came from various countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Also during the night, the Tunisian Coast Guard blocked 14 boats that were trying to reach Europe: there were a total of 435 migrants on board.

– Read also: The new government rules on migrants

See also  no, GoG Galaxy hasn't recently changed the Starfield release date

You may also like

the roof of a shopping center gives way...

Ana Nikolić sits on pathos | Fun

Experts worry China isn’t doing enough to regulate...

Sanna Marin visiting Kiev lays flowers at the...

Georgia, Moscow accuses the US of the protests:...

The US House passed a bill to declassify...

Mourinho makes the handcuff gesture, the appeal rejected:...

U.S. Senator: “Poison Train” Accident Information Disclosure Is...

Germany, hostages in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe: special...

Bob Dylan, “phone free show” tour in eight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy