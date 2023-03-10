Home Sports Anthony Gordon says lack of ‘credit’ from Everton hurt him after Newcastle move
Anthony Gordon says lack of 'credit' from Everton hurt him after Newcastle move

Anthony Gordon says lack of ‘credit’ from Everton hurt him after Newcastle move
Anthony Gordon’s last goal for Everton came in a 3-0 win at home to Crystal Palace on 22 October

Anthony Gordon believes he played a “massive part” in keeping Everton up last season and was “hurt” by the lack of credit the club showed him after his £45m move to Newcastle.

It included no word of thanks or good luck message and said he had left after “submitting a formal transfer request”.

“It did hurt me a little bit, I’m not going to lie to you,” said Gordon.

“I thought ‘I’m a 22-year-old lad, I’m not going to handle every situation in life perfectly’, but I think the effort I gave them last year, I was a massive part in keeping the club up.

“I won the players’ player and manager’s player of the year [awards]so for them to not really show me any credit or thank me hurt me a little bit, yes.”

Gordon joined Everton aged 11 and made his debut in 2017, going on to play 78 times for them.

His seven goals came over the past two campaigns, scoring four in 40 appearances last season as Everton avoided relegation in their penultimate game.

The academy product, who was also a target for Chelsea last summermade a heartfelt statement on Twitterexternal-link after completing the switch to Newcastle, telling Everton fans he had lived out his “childhood dreams”.

Everton, 18th in the Premier League and locked in another relegation battle, host Newcastle on 27 April.

Gordon told Sky Sports he would always be rooting for the Blues.

“My whole life has been at Everton. It was a massive place in my heart and in my life, which I will never forget,” he said.

See also  Juve, Dybala great leader or great risk. It is decided with the contract

“From afar I will always be rooting for them, I will always be wishing them the best.”

