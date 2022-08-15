Home World At least 41 dead in a church fire in Egypt, multiple parties express condolences – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

At least 41 dead in a church fire in Egypt, multiple parties express condolences – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
  1. At least 41 people killed in a church fire in Egypt, multiple parties express their condolences Xinmin.com
  2. Tragedy on earth! 41 dead in church fire! Most of the victims were children, and the fire blocked the door, causing thousands of people to stampede and mass casualties shocked the whole country | International News | New Zealand Chinese Herald Network Chinese New Zealand Herald
  3. 41 killed in stampede in Cairo church fire, mostly children Lianhe Zaobao
  4. 41 dead and 45 injured in Egypt church fire | International | Oriental Net Malaysia Oriental Daily Oriental Daily News
  5. 5,000 people fled in Egypt church fire, 41 killed Sin Chew Daily
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Raid in Hong Kong: 500 police officers break into the "Apple Daily" newspaper, 5 arrests

You may also like

Oslo, goodbye to Freya: the walrus-star of the...

A Ukrainian missile pulverizes the base of Russian...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: There are no reports...

Covid, the UK is the first in the...

The battle to free Tokitae, the retired orca

Heavy rain in South Korea has killed 14...

At least 41 dead in a church fire...

Griner, the appeal against the conviction in Russia...

Newly confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in...

Selva: “Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, a book to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy