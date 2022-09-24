Home World Attack with drones in Odessa: now there is confirmation that Iran is supplying them to Russia
Attack with drones in Odessa: now there is confirmation that Iran is supplying them to Russia

From Donetsk to Odessa, a swarm of Iranian drones is launching on Ukraine: the entire arsenal of remote-controlled bombs designed by Tehran seems to have been made available to Putin’s generals, who are using them more and more frequently. The killer robots of the ayatollahs appeared on the Kharkiv front for the first time a couple of weeks ago, now there is a growth in numbers and models.

