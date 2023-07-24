Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 24 July 2023 | Info
by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro 24 July 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Monday, July 24, 2023.

The official middle exchange rate of the euro today is 117.2198 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Today, the dinar is worth 0.1 percent more than a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and 0.1 percent more than at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was when 117.3794 dinars were needed for the euro, and the highest when 117.2121 dinars were needed for the European currency.

