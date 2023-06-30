Home » Average exchange rate of the euro 30 June 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro 30 June 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro 30 June 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for June 29, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić/Shutterstock

The official intermediate exchange rate today is 117,2301 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the strongest when the euro was worth 117.2671 dinars.

BONUS VIDEO

12:10 Minister Goran Vesić on the importance of the ring road and future plans Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

(WORLD)

See also  Ohio train derailment sparks toxic fears in small town - BBC News 中文

You may also like

China, large travel agency pays over 6,300 euros...

Palermo, speed up for Insigne. Ceccaroni’s medical visits...

Canadian forest fire haze envelopes 20 states in...

Usa, a college cleaner turns off a lab...

Direct collision in Kruševac | Info

Taiwan: 11 Chinese military planes crossed the middle...

How to buy the Dacia Sandero now for...

Horoscope for June 30 | Entertainment

darko milicic djokovic and jokic to talk about...

“Confidential meeting with the boss” and “other customers”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy