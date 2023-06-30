Average exchange rate of the euro 30 June 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for June 29, 2023.

The official intermediate exchange rate today is 117,2301 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia. Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.2 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency this year was 117.3794 dinars for the euro, and the strongest when the euro was worth 117.2671 dinars.

