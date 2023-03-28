Home World Average exchange rate of the euro March 28, 2023 | Info
World

Average exchange rate of the euro March 28, 2023 | Info

by admin
Average exchange rate of the euro March 28, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has announced the official middle exchange rate of the euro for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The official middle exchange rate today is 117.3378 dinars for one euro, announced by the National Bank of Serbia. Yesterday, according to the official middle exchange rate, the euro was worth 117.3388 dinars.

Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.3 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

(WORLD)

See also  Covid, test-event in the United Kingdom: everyone in a disco without a mask and a distance in Liverpool

You may also like

Arrived in Ukraine 18 German tanks

Germany, 24-hour strike by airports, trains and buses

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s mother | Entertainment

North Korea has launched two missiles towards the...

objective to improve the road system in the...

North Korea, new test with a nuclear submarine...

Biden on school shooting | Info

Qatar Airways makes maiden flight to Beijing Daxing...

Lebanon, France arms the repression of protests: many...

tomorrow’s horoscope, Tuesday 28 March

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy