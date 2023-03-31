Home World Average exchange rate of the euro March 31, 2023 | Info
Average exchange rate of the euro March 31, 2023

Average exchange rate of the euro March 31, 2023 | Info

The National Bank of Serbia has published the official middle exchange rate of the euro for March 31, 2023.

Stefan Stojanović

The official intermediate course will be today 117,2933 dinars for one euro, announced the National Bank of Serbia.

Yesterday, the euro was worth according to the official middle exchange rate 117,2999 dinars. Today, the dinar is worth the same as it was a month ago, 0.4 percent more than a year ago and the same as at the beginning of this year. The weakest value of the dinar against the European currency in 2022 was on April 13, when 117.7627 dinars were needed for the euro, and the strongest on December 12, 117.2751 dinars.

