A battle in the woods. Tensions are running high in Luetzerath in Germany, where a huge demonstration of 10,000 people is underway against the eviction operations of militants who want to prevent coal mining by the energy giant Rwe. “There are violent clashes, some demonstrators are throwing rockets and stones and the agents have had to use pepper spray,” said Dietmar Bruening, spokesman for the Aachen police. It is Bruening himself who explains that it is not green activists who shoot rockets but external elements, such as the black blocks. The clashes, while Greta Thunberg arrived in the village, who attacked the Greens, who are part of the government coalition that supports Olaf Schilz. The fact that they make agreements with energy giants like Rwe “shows what their priorities are,” the founder of Fridays for future told dpa.

Thousands of militants in the woods to save the village from coal. And Greta arrives at the march, challenging the Greens

Long abandoned by its original inhabitants, Luetzerath is set to disappear to make way for the expansion of the adjacent open pit coal mine.

