Biden accidentally falls again while boarding plane at the end of Poland visit

Reference news network reported on February 23According to a report from the Hong Kong 01 website, US President Biden ended his visit to Warsaw, Poland on the 22nd and returned to Washington on the “Air Force One” special plane, but when he stepped on the boarding ladder to board the plane, he accidentally fell down again.

According to the report, the video footage showed that Biden accidentally fell when he boarded Air Force One at Warsaw Chopin Airport that day, but he quickly stood up and turned to wave to the public before entering the cabin.

This time it was not Biden who accidentally fell when boarding the plane for the first time. On March 31, 2021, before boarding “Air Force One” to fly to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Biden almost tripped on the boarding ladder, but he quickly stabilized his pace and boarded the special plane smoothly.

According to Tao, on March 19 of the same year, Biden also fell three times in a row while boarding a plane at Andrews Air Force Base. A White House spokesperson later stated that Biden was not injured. The spokesman said: “He is all well and does not even need special attention from the accompanying medical team.”

There is another episode in this visit to Poland. On the 21st, according to a report from the Russia Today TV website, Polish media released a video: When US President Biden arrived in Warsaw on the “Air Force One” presidential plane, one of the entourage accidentally fell from the gangway when getting off the plane.

The video of the fall went viral on social media. Due to the distance, it was difficult to see the person who fell. Many netizens joked, "Biden again?" The White House specifically clarified this.

