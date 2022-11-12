At dinner “should curb the worst trends” of the North Korea. Joe Biden will say this from Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is stated by the White House. Biden has arrived in Cambodia, a stage of the journey that will take him to G20 in Bali. Next Monday, on the sidelines of the summit, Biden will also highlight to the Chinese leader that, if the accumulation of North Korea’s missiles and nuclear weapons “continues on this path, this will simply mean a further strengthening of the American military and security presence in the country. region”.

04 November 2022



The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivanspeaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, he then specified that Biden will not make requests to China, but rather will give Xi “his point of view”.

North Korea “poses a threat not only to the United States, not only to (South Korea) and Japan, but to peace and stability throughout the region.” Whether China wants to increase pressure on North Korea is “obviously up to them,” Sullivan said.

However, with North Korea expected to test a nuclear weapon soon and rapidly increase its missile capabilities, “the operational situation is more acute at the present time,” Sullivan said.