Inflation in Italy: EU estimates + 8.7% in 2022, down to + 2.3% by 2024. Outlook on expensive energy and wages
Inflation in Italy: EU estimates + 8.7% in 2022, down to + 2.3% by 2024. Outlook on expensive energy and wages

Inflation in Italy: EU estimates + 8.7% in 2022, down to + 2.3% by 2024. Outlook on expensive energy and wages

The European Commission forecasts an inflation rate in Italy at 8.7% in 2022, and gradually slowing down to 2.3% by 2024. This is what we read in the note issued today (Autumn 2022 Economic Forecast), concerning to its economic forecast for autumn 2022.

“In a context of widening price pressures triggered largely by the sharp rise in energy prices, inflation measured by the HICP index is expected to average 8.7% in 2022. Energy prices are expected to peak at the end of 2022 and start declining slowly thereafter, while wage growth is expected to recover only gradually and later in time, as several wage deals were concluded before the energy price shock began – explains the European Commission in a note – Consumer prices should slow to 6.6% in 2023, before falling further to 2.3% in 2024 “

The new outlook also states that the EU Commission estimates an unemployment rate in Italy down to 8.3% in 2022 and up to 8.7% in 2023, before slowing down to 8.5% in 2024. .

