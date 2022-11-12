From November 5th to 10th, along the Huangpu River, the 5th China International Import Expo was successfully held. This is the first major international exhibition held in China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country. Adhering to the theme of “Sharing the Future in the New Era”, a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations participated in the exhibition, displaying 438 representative new products, new technologies, new In terms of services, the intended transaction value in one year was 73.52 billion US dollars, an increase of 3.9% over the previous session. China has once again demonstrated its commitment and commitment to jointly building an open world economy.

Five-year appointment, the original intention has not changed. The Shanxi trading delegation fully participated in the conference, worked hard to overcome the impact of the epidemic, and actively organized a series of activities such as procurement docking, investment promotion, exhibition display, and forum exchanges. The procurement transactions of technical equipment and consumer goods were solidly advanced. Three independent exhibition halls brilliantly displayed the new achievements of Shanxi’s high-quality development. The 4th World Shanxi Merchants Forum in Shanghai and Shanxi Province Undertake the Yangtze River Delta Industrial Transfer Cooperation Promotion Conference series activities are pragmatic and efficient, and comprehensive display A new image of transformation and open development.

Active procurement, in-depth docking with the international market



To overcome the impact of the epidemic, the Shanxi Trading Group actively organized buyers to conduct purchases against the six exhibition areas of the CIIE, so as to deeply connect with the international market.

The exhibition areas of food and agricultural products, automobiles, technical equipment, consumer goods, medical equipment, medicine and health care, and service trade gather the latest development achievements in various fields. 284 Fortune 500 and industry leading companies gathered at the enterprise business exhibition, providing a broad space for the procurement and docking of trade groups in our province.

In order to achieve import procurement efficiently, the Provincial Department of Commerce, together with relevant departments, has strengthened the connection between supply and demand, increased the attendance rate of key buyers, and actively coordinated the Bureau of Import Expo and various professional institutions stationed at the conference to provide professional import for buyers in our province. Agency, financial credit insurance, logistics and warehousing, translation and legal services, etc., to improve the transaction signing rate. Each transaction sub-group organized buyers to carry out various forms of pre-exhibition docking activities, tapped potentials in terms of stabilizing stock and expanding volume, and initially formed a batch of pre-exhibition results.

During the CIIE, the Taiyuan trading sub-group organized buyers to connect accurately. After careful preparation and active negotiation, Shanxi Huayang Port Group Co., Ltd., China Energy Construction Group Shanxi Electric Power Survey and Design Institute Co., Ltd., Shanxi Rock Energy Co., Ltd., Shanxi Meitehao Supermarket Chain Co., Ltd., Taiyuan Longcheng Development Investment Group Co., Ltd., etc. realized the project signing.

The Jincheng trading sub-group has smoothed the procurement docking channels in various ways, strengthened the supply and demand docking services, and achieved a number of procurement transactions through precise trade docking before the exhibition, during the exhibition, and online and offline. Among them, Jincheng Hospital signed a medical equipment purchase intention with Varian and Siemens Medical in the medical equipment exhibition area. Shanxi Zhonghe Yixin Group Co., Ltd. and Fonterra Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Yili Group Oceania Dairy Co., Ltd. two enterprises Achieving purchase intention.

The trading group has its own harvest. The relevant person in charge of the Shanxi Trading Group Secretariat said that with the help of the international procurement platform, the “spillover effect” of the CIIE is obvious. On the one hand, by importing high-quality products, enterprises in our province are forced to reduce costs, improve processes, and innovate technologies, help transform and upgrade traditional advantageous industries, and promote industrial transformation and upgrading. On the other hand, by efficiently connecting with the world‘s high-quality imported goods, successfully joining hands with internationally renowned companies, the introduction of good products from all over the world has greatly enriched the shopping carts of Shanxi people, met consumers’ demand for high-end products and services, and better promoted consumption upgrade.

Investment promotion and expansion of new channels for economic and trade cooperation



At every CIIE, there are people from Shanxi working hard to promote and attract investment.

Gather the development forces of Shanxi merchants around the world, strengthen the exchanges and cooperation of global Shanxi merchants, and promote the high-quality development of Shanxi in an all-round way. On November 6, the 4th World Shanxi Merchants Shanghai Forum and a series of activities for Shanxi Province to undertake industrial transfer cooperation in the Yangtze River Delta were held in Shanghai.

With the theme of “Integrity Creates Beauty, Confidence Wins the Future”, the forum discussed new development opportunities for Shanxi to undertake industrial transfer. The series of activities of the promotion conference are held in the form of one main event, multiple special events and precise matching of small teams, and play a “combination boxing” of investment promotion and linkage. More than 200 merchants from the world‘s top 500 companies, multinational companies, overseas Chinese companies, industry leaders and representatives of well-known private enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta region attended the conference, covering high-end equipment, energy conservation and environmental protection, biomedicine, new energy, new materials, modern Service industry, cultural tourism, health care and other industries.

During the China International Import Expo, the trade delegation of our province also held the joint meeting of Shanxi merchants in different places and the conference of investment promotion projects, the 2022 World Shanxi Merchants Outstanding Youth Summit, the special promotion meeting of Shanxi glassware, the World Shanxi Merchants Development Dialogue and Shanxi The special promotion meeting of functional agricultural products, the “Healthy Shanxi, Xia Yangshanxi” health care project (Yangtze River Delta) forum and other investment matchmaking meetings, etc., make every effort to tell the story of Shanxi, make good use of Shanxi’s advantages, and jointly help Shanxi’s development.

Each transaction group will give full play to its own advantages, enrich investment promotion activities, strengthen planning, improve the grade and level of investment promotion activities, and make positive contributions to promoting the all-round high-quality development of Shanxi.

The Taiyuan trading sub-group strengthened exchanges and cooperation with the Yangtze River Delta region, and successively went to Shanghai Junhe Group, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group and other enterprises to carry out small group investment promotion, publicity and promotion of Taiyuan, and docking and negotiating projects. The Jincheng Trading Sub-delegation successively met with the Danish Ambassador to China at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center, visited the exhibition area of ​​Iwate, Japan, discussed friendly cooperation matters, and promoted the establishment of an international sister city with Morioka, Japan. Jinzhong Trading Branch actively held working talks with China Shipbuilding Corporation and Tanigawa Lianhang Shanxi Branch, and went to Hangzhou to visit and negotiate. The Yangquan trading sub-group focuses on the development needs of industries such as new energy, automobiles, and characteristic towns, and precisely connects with enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta one-to-one. Shanghai Headquarters and other enterprises visited the site to seek further cooperation.

Wonderful display, enhance the new image of open development



Enterprise exhibitions, literary performances, webcasts… Walking into the three independent exhibition halls in Shanxi, the audience can not only experience the cultural heritage of ancient Shanxi, but also feel the transformation and development of modern Shanxi.

The elements of Shanxi merchants’ ticket numbers, such as “big check cabinet”, “money order”, “Xuzi”, “abacus” and “Shanxi merchants Wanli tea ceremony map”, are connected with the past glory of Shanxi merchants. The camel team of Shanxi merchants “traversed” through the screen. The naked-eye 3D scene was designed and restored based on the Wanli Tea Road of Shanxi merchants in Ming and Qing Dynasties.

TISCO Group, Taizhong Group, Dayun Automobile, Kasai Biological, Sinopharm Weiqida Pharmaceutical, Shanxi Shuoke Crystal, Shanxi Zhonglai Group and other ten major industrial chain “chain master” enterprises, as well as Cultural Tourism Group, Zhonglai Group, etc. Nengjian Shanxi Design Institute and other companies that went out brought their “fist” products to the show, refreshing the audience’s perception of Shanxi’s image.

Xinghuacun Fenjiu, Dingxiang Flange, Taigu Malleable Steel, Wanrong Admixture, Huairen Ceramics, Pingyao Beef and Tuiguang Lacquerware, Qixian Glassware, Qingxu Old Mature Vinegar, Shangdang Traditional Chinese Medicine, Daizhou Yellow Wine, the first in Shanxi Ten major provincial-level professional towns have been approved to use the platform of the CIIE to expand their influence.

Newer, brighter and richer, “Shanxi elements” shine at the CIIE, enhancing the new image of Shanxi’s open development. The exhibition hall of “Shanxi Provincial People-to-People Exchange”, with the theme of Shanxi merchants “traversing nine thousand miles across Europe and Asia, and dominating the business world for five hundred years”, displays the characteristic culture of Shanxi, the development history of Shanxi merchants, as well as provincial key professional towns, time-honored Chinese brands, characteristic agricultural products, and specialties. Food and specialty handicraft enterprises. The exhibition hall of “Shanxi in the past ten years” displays the important achievements of the province’s high-quality development, industrial investment promotion policies and key enterprises. The exhibition hall of “Jinzhong City Meeting Room” is themed with “inheriting excellent history and culture and accelerating the construction of a pilot area for all-round promotion of high-quality development in the whole province”, displaying Jinzhong’s history and culture, location advantages, green energy and industrial advantages.

“President Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech at the opening ceremony of this year’s CIIE that the CIIE has become a window for China to build a new development pattern, a platform for promoting high-level openness, and an international public product for global sharing.” Wang Hongjin, director of the Provincial Department of Commerce, said. In the next step, we will conscientiously implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and strive to promote the implementation of various achievements reached by the trade delegation of our province during the fifth CIIE. Combined with the actual situation of Shanxi, give full play to the advantages of energy, resources and policies, make up for the shortcomings of Shanxi’s lack of opening up, study and formulate the “1+N” policy system for Shanxi to create a new highland for opening up in the inland area in the new era, and accelerate the improvement of the foundation of Shanxi’s opening up. Facilities, vigorously cultivate open market entities, focus on improving the function of open platforms, and build an open policy guarantee system that adapts to the new era. We will comprehensively improve the quality of the development of an open economy, continue to implement the three major action plans of doubling foreign trade, increasing the use of foreign capital to improve the quality, and undertaking industrial transfer, and cultivate a group of market players that adapt to the development of an open economy in the new era.

The 5th China International Import Expo came to a successful conclusion, and the Shanxi Trading Group was full of sincerity and spared no effort. Relieve the difficulties of development with openness, pool the power of cooperation with openness, gather innovation with openness, and seek shared blessings with openness. The future of Shanxi is bright and promising. (Reporter Yan Jie)