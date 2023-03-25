In short, hope is the last to die and the square of Bologna is known above all for never giving up. Until mathematics makes the final judgment, Thiago Motta he will try to do everything possible to pursue a dream which on paper, although difficult, is still achievable. The rossoblù coach can only regret the points left on the street against Sarri’s biancocelesti and Sousa’s Salernitana. But it’s now we need to raise our heads and think about the future. The next opponent will be Sottil’s Udinese. But it doesn’t end there. Let’s move on to chapter related to transfer market. In short, let’s get to the point.