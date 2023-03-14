In a hotel in Sarajevo, two politicians had a fight in the elevator.

An incident took place in a hotel in Sarajevo this morning when there was a fight between Halil Bajramović, the president of the NIP of the Una-Sana Canton and the adviser to the prime minister of the USK, Sulejman Samardžić. After the physical clash, a video was also published showing Halil Bajramović physically attacking Sulejman Samardžić.

“After today’s statements that Halil Bajramović made to the media, in which he claims that it is completely untrue that he physically attacked Sulejman Samardžić, adviser to the Prime Minister of the USK Government, and this lie is quickly overtaken by the truth. Not counting that the elevator door will not close, Bajramović’s insidious attack was filmed and clearly proves his Kabadhic attack, and this “brave” NiP citizen and newly minted politician managed to record even his own attempt to escape from the scene in a moment of fear and resignation. in which Rifet Hozanović prevented him. And so the public has a view of the video of the attack and the second part of the event, after which any comment is superfluousNES BiH announced regarding today’s incident at the Holiday Inn.

N1 has a video of Halil Bajramović’s attack on Sulejman Samardžićpic.twitter.com/Ev2uGzswwz — TV N1 Sarajevo (@N1infoSA)March 14, 2023

By the way, a little earlier, the guest of Newsnight was Halil Bajramović, president of the NIP of the Una-Sana Canton.

“If and why I wouldn’t do it, I wouldn’t do it because of the guest tonight. I didn’t. I experienced the inconvenience. I am the chairman of the Committee on Veterans and Disability Affairs. I hurried to the meeting, I had an iPad and an iPhone in my hands, I entered the elevator. At one point, this guy came in with me, whom I hardly know. I know that I commented on him once, because for me it is unacceptable that such a person can negotiate with four ministers in the FBiH Government. I saw that he was with my NIP members in those negotiations. On the one hand, the entire state was engaged in canceling Sebija Izetbegović’s master’s thesis, I don’t want to get into that, and on the other hand, a person like this sits and deals with literally half of the FBiH Government. That is unacceptable for me,” said Bajramović.

