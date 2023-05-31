BRENNERO The “free movement of goods” will be discussed at the Council of EU Transport Ministers on 1 June – News

The question relating to the ban on the circulation of heavy vehicles in transit in Tyrol imposed unilaterally by the Austrian Government, repeatedly denounced by ANITA in recent years, has entered the agenda of priorities of the European institutions.

In fact, in the next meeting of the Council of Ministers of Transport of the European Union to be held on 1 June 2023 in Luxembourg, in fact, Italy and other Member States will take a clear and decisive position on the matter.

On the other hand, this prohibition is damaging Italian companies that export to European countries and with them the companies that transport goods that transit through the Brenner corridor. Uniontrasporti of the Chambers of Commerce has estimated that the Austrian bans cause damage to the Italian economy for over 250 million euros every year.

The centrality of the Brenner corridor for our country’s exports has also been confirmed by a recent study published by the Autonomous Province of Bolzano which highlights how in the last year the exports of South Tyrolean products, which hold the second place after apples destined for the German automotive sector which in most cases require “just in time” transport, recorded an increase of 16% compared to the previous year, also highlighting how almost a third of the region’s total exports are directed towards Germany.

“We are very satisfied that the Member States have finally decided to take a clear stand against the unacceptable driving bans imposed by Austria – declared the President of ANITA Thomas Baumgartner – for too long our Association has denounced an inexplicable and unjustified discrimination towards the Italian road haulage companies which every day, passing through the Brenner corridor, contribute to the movement of goods entering and leaving our country”.

“Italy exports over 60% of its production through the Alpine passes. The decision of our country to take a decisive position of condemnation of the Austrian government is necessary to guarantee the competitiveness of Made in Italy in the markets of Northern Europe.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini with this measure, in addition to protecting companies in the road haulage sector against Austrian discrimination, guarantees the free exchange of goods within the European Community, a fundamental pillar for the functioning of the EU market – continues Baumgartner – and I trust that this is the right path to be able, once legality has been re-established, to find together the suitable solutions to match the needs of the states of this important artery with those of the entire Italian economic system, in a context of maximum environmental protection.”

Therefore, the National Association of Automobile Transport Companies hopes that, on the occasion of the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Transport on Thursday, the Member States of the European Union will demonstrate cohesion and determination in asking the Commission for a just and more than justified action of condemnation of a government which, for several years now, has violated the principle of free movement of goods within the Union territory and considerably damages the entrepreneurial realities that operate in full compliance with the Community regulations in force.