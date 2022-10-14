Original title: British Chancellor of the Exchequer was sacked after 38 days in office, ended early in the US meeting and returned to London

Overseas Network, October 14thAccording to the British Sky News report, on October 14, local time, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwarten was dismissed after 38 days in office after the release of the “mini budget” caused financial turmoil and opposition from Conservative MPs. Kwarten has now ended the meeting in Washington, the capital of the United States, ahead of schedule and returned to London.

Prime Minister Truss is preparing to undo Kwarten’s proposed “mini-budget” tax cuts and will announce plans to raise corporate taxes. Kwarten released the government’s “mini-budget” tax cut plan on September 23. Specific measures include cutting National Insurance, scrapping plans to raise corporate taxes, and cutting stamp duty on property purchases. The tax cuts, which sent the pound to a record low against the dollar, were also publicly opposed by Conservative MPs. (Overseas Network Li Fang)

