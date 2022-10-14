Mining Liangliang NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer residual

Mining has entered a low ebb, and the price of encrypted digital currency has been stagnant. Since the power of miners is no longer enough to disrupt the market, NVIDIA has also quietly opened up.

The test found that,The latest Windows driver (version 522.25) and Linux driver (version 520.56.06) released by NVIDIA have lifted the mining rate limit for LHR graphics cards.

In other words, GeForce RTX 3060 v2, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti, etc. with the LHR suffix, the hash rate has returned from half to full blood. Taking the RTX 3080 Ti as an example, it can run to about 112MH/s, and the RTX 3060 v2 can reach 47MH/s.

Although some mining software and third-party tools have previously cracked the computing power of LHR graphics cards, they are not particularly perfect, including some requiring administrator privileges. Well now, NVIDIA shot the official “crack”.

Of course, some people believe that NVIDIA is doing this because it wants to help clean up the inventory of RTX 30 series graphics cards.