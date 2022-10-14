Home Business Mining Liangliang NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer bloody
Business

Mining Liangliang NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer bloody

by admin
Mining Liangliang NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer bloody

Mining Liangliang NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer residual

2022-10-14 10:45:35 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Mining has entered a low ebb, and the price of encrypted digital currency has been stagnant. Since the power of miners is no longer enough to disrupt the market, NVIDIA has also quietly opened up.

The test found that,The latest Windows driver (version 522.25) and Linux driver (version 520.56.06) released by NVIDIA have lifted the mining rate limit for LHR graphics cards.

Mining Liangliang NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer residual

In other words, GeForce RTX 3060 v2, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti, etc. with the LHR suffix, the hash rate has returned from half to full blood. Taking the RTX 3080 Ti as an example, it can run to about 112MH/s, and the RTX 3060 v2 can reach 47MH/s.

Although some mining software and third-party tools have previously cracked the computing power of LHR graphics cards, they are not particularly perfect, including some requiring administrator privileges. Well now, NVIDIA shot the official “crack”.

Of course, some people believe that NVIDIA is doing this because it wants to help clean up the inventory of RTX 30 series graphics cards.

Mining Liangliang NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer residual

Mining Liangliang NVIDIA officially unlocks the computing power of RTX 30 series LHR graphics cards: performance is no longer residual

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Wan Nan

  • Support reward

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

article value rating

Current Article Scoring points, totalpeople rate

You may also like

The net inflow of funds in the two...

Mps: new flop on the stock market (-42%),...

US media: Zuckerberg is powerless, it is time...

Mps, Consob green light for the prospectus for...

Wall Street revalues ​​historical comeback, eye on macro...

How are trading platforms changing the global economy

Egg prices rise strongly after the holiday, egg...

Biofuels and batteries in the future of Honda...

‘The worst is yet to come’ IMF warns...

The Emilia-Romagna locomotive stops

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy