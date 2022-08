A giant, even for its two meters and six centimeters in height. Almost too big for the cage reserved for the defendants of the Khimki court, on the outskirts of Moscow. Yet when the judge handed down the verdict – nine years in prison for “drug possession and smuggling” for two cannabis oil-based vaporizer cartridges – Brittney Griner the little girl with black skin, different from everyone else, harassed and harassed, which she told in her autobiography In my skin.