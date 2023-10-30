Buddhist Monks from Around the World Gather for Cultural Exchange in Fujian

First Overseas Monk Cultural Exchange Series Held in Nan’an, Fujian

NAN’AN, FUJIAN – The first overseas monk cultural exchange series of “One Chinese Family, Starting from the Heart” was successfully held on October 28th, at Xuefeng Zen Temple in Nan’an, Fujian. The event, jointly sponsored by the Fujian Buddhist Association and the Philippine Buddhist Federation, gathered representatives of overseas monks from various countries, including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, Canada, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, as well as Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

The purpose of this event is to promote Chinese culture and foster exchanges and interactions of Buddhist culture along the Maritime Silk Road. It also signifies the significant contributions made by Fujianese monks in the spread of Chinese Buddhism to countries along the Maritime Silk Road over the past century. The event further strengthens the cultural ties along the Maritime Silk Road in the new era.

Nan’an is renowned as a famous hometown of overseas Chinese, with over 4 million overseas Nan’an residents residing in 58 countries and regions. Overseas Chinese monks have played a vital role in promoting social harmony, cultural coexistence, and religious harmony in their adopted countries. The power of compassion within Buddhist culture has inspired numerous overseas Chinese to engage in charitable activities in their hometown, creating a national record of over 100 million yuan in donations for 30 consecutive years.

Master Yanjue, president of the Buddhist Association of China, highlighted the significance of Buddhism in connecting Chinese people at home and abroad. He emphasized that the first overseas monk cultural exchange series strengthens ties within the Chinese Buddhist community and fosters friendships between Chinese and foreign individuals. Master Yanjue believes that overseas Chinese monks will play a crucial role in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the development of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Lan Mingshang, director of the Fujian Provincial Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, expressed his appreciation for the overseas Chinese monks’ efforts in promoting Chinese culture and facilitating people-to-people connections. He believes that their contribution will significantly promote the prosperity of Chinese Buddhism and Chinese civilization.

Master Chuanyin, president of the Buddhist Federation of the Philippines, echoed the sentiments of overseas Chinese monks, stating they will play a vital role in bridging communication. By relying on the temples they have founded and the Buddhist undertakings they have developed, they will strengthen the connection between Chinese society and the culture of the motherland. Furthermore, through the virtues of Chinese culture, such as tolerance, diversity, absorption, and integration, they will promote regional economic prosperity and social development.

Xuefeng Zen Temple in Nan’an, the ancestral home of Zen Buddhism, has responded to the call for Sinicization of Buddhism in the new era. They have developed various projects, such as sutra writing institutes, Xuefeng lecture halls, Zen meditation spaces, and vegetarian food, to cater to the contemporary needs of society. Xuefeng Zen Temple aims to carry out the Sinicization inheritance and development of Buddhism in aspects of doctrine, system, art, education, and daily life.

The first overseas monk cultural exchange series served as an important platform for external exchanges and will continue to strengthen friendly exchanges among Buddhist circles along the Maritime Silk Road route. It is a testament to the enduring influence of Chinese Buddhism and the commitment to promoting a community with a shared future for humanity.