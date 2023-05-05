C. Tangana surprises his followers with “Estrecho/Alvarado”

Anyway, this song is a tribute to their earlier times on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the release of Avida Dollars , a work that consolidated him at the top and that brought together great songs such as “Still rapping” or “Llorando en la limo”, and that continues to be among the favorites of the artist’s fans who have followed him since his first steps. In fact, Estrecho and Alvarado are two streets in Madrid on the corner of which Antón lived for a while, in a small apartment, as he says in the lyrics of this new piece that he has already shared on all platforms.

In the magazine we commented on “‘El Madrileño’ It is a self-aware album elaborated in detail, both musically and through visual support, without which we could not understand the work and which has created a brilliant mind such as Santos Bacana, a name that will end up reaching the general public like now. the one from C. Tangana arrives. “Ingobernable” is a marvel that Tangana already advanced a year ago in a videoblog of his travels around the world, when Argentina and Spain were only a few dollars away. José Feliciano leaves the G-Mix of “Un veneno” shading it with his guitar without taking away its own brilliance. “Párteme la cara” is a great and simple song that in a few years will have its privileged place within the Spanish music of the turn of the decades and that perfectly synthesizes the Tangana from which we come and to which we have arrived”. With him he surprised locals and strangers.